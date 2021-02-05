Zscaler’s Stephen Kovac: Agencies Need ‘Defense-in-Depth Strategy’ for Network Security

Stephen Kovac VP Zscaler

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 5, 2021 — Stephen Kovac, vice president of global government and head of corporate compliance at Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS), said agencies should inspect Secure Sockets Layer traffic within a network using a "defense-in-depth" approach to avoid ransomware attacks and other destructive threat vectors, GovCon Wire reported Jan. 28.

In a Jan. 27 FedTech post, Kovac suggested cloud-based proxy architecture, cloud-based sandboxing, secure access service edge and zero trust as potential tools that government information technology leaders should implement to manage network security.

