Unanet

Zscaler’s Stephen Kovac: Agencies Need ‘Defense-in-Depth Strategy’ for Network Security

Mary-Louise Hoffman February 5, 2021 Press Releases

Zscaler’s Stephen Kovac: Agencies Need ‘Defense-in-Depth Strategy’ for Network Security
Stephen Kovac VP Zscaler

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 5, 2021 — Stephen Kovac, vice president of global government and head of corporate compliance at Zscaler (Nasdaq: ZS), said agencies should inspect Secure Sockets Layer traffic within a network using a "defense-in-depth" approach to avoid ransomware attacks and other destructive threat vectors, GovCon Wire reported Jan. 28.

In a Jan. 27 FedTech post, Kovac suggested cloud-based proxy architecture, cloud-based sandboxing, secure access service edge and zero trust as potential tools that government information technology leaders should implement to manage network security.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

CTC

CTC Board Adds XLA CEO, Former CIA Official; Ed Sheehan Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, February 1, 2021 — Concurrent Technologies Corp. appointed XLA President and CEO Gary Slack and former CIA Associate Deputy Director Sean Roche to CTC's board of directors, GovCon Wire reported Tuesday.

Amy Gilliland President GDIT

Amy Gilliland: General Dynamics to Continue USAREUR IT Support

TYSONS CORNER, VA, January 26, 2021 — A General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) business unit booked a potential $695 million task order during the fourth quarter of 2020 to provide enterprise mission information technology support to U.S. Army forces in Europe, GovCon Wire reported Wednesday.

Oscar Montes, CEO of Magellan Federal

Magellan Federal Secures IDIQ Contract From WHS to Provide EAP, Work-Life Services for DOD Employees; Oscar Montes Quoted

Magellan Federal has received a new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to continue delivering Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) & Work-Life Services for the civilian employees within the Department of Defense (DOD) through Washington Headquarters Services (WHS). “Our team is thrilled to continue supporting the mental health, wellness, and resilience of our DoD Civilians,” said Oscar Montes, CEO of Magellan Federal. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved