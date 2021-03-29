Unanet

William McCormick March 29, 2021 M&A Activity, News

Accenture to Purchase Cygni in Enhanced Cloud First Services Push; Karthik Narain Quoted
Karthik Narain Cloud First Global Lead Accenture

Accenture said Monday it has entered into an acquisition agreement with Cygni in an effort to enhance the global capabilities of Accenture Cloud First. Cygni is a cloud-native full-stack development firm that provides a broad range of information technology (IT) services. According to Accenture, the terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. 

“Today, there is no business leadership without technology leadership. Companies who use technology to master change will define the future. Having Cygni’s talented team join Accenture Cloud First strengthens our ability to help clients use the cloud and technology innovation to act faster, operate sustainably, and deliver exceptional new experiences,” commented Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First.

Cygni was founded in 2006 and has accumulated experience across many industrial sectors. It employs 190 developers who provide IT services for the complete technology stack.

Jon Persson, Cygni’s CEO and founder, said the company aims “to be the best place to work for highly skilled and ambitious software developers.”

"Now, it is time for the next chapter in our history. By joining Accenture, our people will get the opportunity to continue to grow even more as an integral part of Accenture Cloud First. Solving huge and challenging problems for local and global clients will create even more opportunities for our people to build their skills and experience,” he added.

The acquisition comes in the wake of Accenture’s creation of Accenture Cloud First, a multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals and a $3 billion investment to expand its cloud services rapidly. Cloud First will integrate the company’s vast cloud expertise to assist customers from every industry in accelerating their digital transformation and realize the advantages of cloud-based business models. 

“We are delighted to welcome the Cygni team as they bring deep technical skills as well as a strong people culture. Modern software development capabilities are critical to unleashing the transformational power of cloud and adding the exceptional talents of the Cygni team will help propel us forward in realizing our Cloud First ambitions,” remarked Joel Hofgren, Accenture Sweden’s cloud infrastructure and engineering lead. 

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

