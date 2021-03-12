Adobe Joins Public Sector Partnerships to Speed up Adoption of Cloud-Based Products

Adobe

Adobe teamed up with government agencies to accelerate the adoption of its cloud-based offerings across all 50 states in the U.S. and help them implement business practices that are more sustainable.

The company said Thursday it seeks to help government entities personalize and update their website content in real-time through the Experience Cloud offering.

Experience Cloud is designed to assist users in developing intuitive forms that could operate on any device.

Adobe also implemented the Document Cloud tool to optimize electronic signature procedures and update internal document workflows by converting physical documents into digital files.

Meanwhile, the company conducted a survey with over 1,000 consumers as respondents to explore the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on citizens and government websites. The results imply the respondents' need for correspondence and information from government agencies.

Adobe noted it will work to help government agencies speed up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines via the Government Rapid Response Program.