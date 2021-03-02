Air Force Plans JSTARS Depot Maintenance IDIQ

Air Force E-8C

The U.S. Air Force is seeking industry input on a proposed indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for depot maintenance services to the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, the military branch's air-to-ground battle management aircraft.

A draft request for proposals posted Monday indicates the government's intent to conduct an unrestricted full and open competition to identify a potential contractor that can maintain E-8C in-flight training and weapon systems.

The branch said in the SAM notice it looks to address programmed and unprogrammed maintenance, major isochronal inspection, aircraft modification requirements through the issuance of single-award IDIQ that will have a five-year base period plus a five-year option.

Work will also involve utilizing and managing the Boeing Aircraft on Ground team's major structural repair work.

Specifically, contract services are intended to support Air National Guard, Air Combat Command and other combatant units. Primary JSTARS users are the 116th and 461st Air Control Wings located at Robins AF Base in Georgia.

Interested vendors can ask the service branch about the procurement initiative through April 30 via email.