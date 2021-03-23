Air Force Plans to Tap NCI Information Systems for Spectrum Architecture Maintenance Support

NCI

The U.S. Air Force Materiel Command has indicated its intent to negotiate a contract with NCI Information Systems for sustainment and modification work on the branch’s spectrum systems development architecture.

The government is looking to award the proposed sole-source contract for SSDA-related information technology support services by June with a 12-month base period, four 12-month options and an additional six-month extension, according to a notice posted on SAM .gov.

AFMC said Tuesday it plans to execute the noncompetitive procurement effort following a determination that NCI holds proprietary data on the SSDA platform.

Contract services could include work to address software problem reports and baseline change requests, coding, enhancement and system monitoring.

