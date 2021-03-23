Unanet

Air Force Plans to Tap NCI Information Systems for Spectrum Architecture Maintenance Support

Matthew Nelson March 23, 2021 Contract Awards, News

The U.S. Air Force Materiel Command has indicated its intent to negotiate a contract with NCI Information Systems for sustainment and modification work on the branch’s spectrum systems development architecture.

The government is looking to award the proposed sole-source contract for SSDA-related information technology support services by June with a 12-month base period, four 12-month options and an additional six-month extension, according to a notice posted on SAM .gov.

AFMC said Tuesday it plans to execute the noncompetitive procurement effort following a determination that NCI holds proprietary data on the SSDA platform.

Contract services could include work to address software problem reports and baseline change requests, coding, enhancement and system monitoring.

