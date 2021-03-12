Unanet

Air Force Research Lab Issues Solicitation for High Power Electromagnetic Source Research

Matthew Nelson March 12, 2021 News

AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is seeking proposals for a research initiative focused on advanced high power electromagnetic sources to help the Department of Defense meet its requirements for HPEM technologies and components.

According to a SAM notice posted Wednesday, the project entails the study of various HPEM technologies, such as broad frequency bandwidth amplifiers and tunable oscillators, that could be used in current and future platforms of the DOD and Department of the Air Force.

Specifically, the two departments intend to increase tunable oscillators' frequency bandwidth as well as the efficiency of HPEM sources and amplifiers. The effort also seeks to explore technologies such as ultra-short pulsed laser sources, ionizing and non-ionizing radiation.

The potential contractor will design, build, simulate, fabricate, test and analyze HPEM sources and their potential application for various systems. Work will also cover the evaluation and integration of HPEM sources as they mature into future platforms.

DAF plans to award a potential five-year, $49 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a minimum ordering value of $100,00 and a maximum ordering amount of $15 million. The selected contractor will also receive an initial $12 million task order under the IDIQ.

Interested vendors have until April 26 to submit their responses to the solicitation.

