Akima Subsidiary Awarded USAF Contract to Renovate Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam; Bill Monet Quoted

William McCormick March 23, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Wash100

Bill Monet, president and CEO of Akima

Portico, an Akima subsidiary, has won a $43.7 million contract from the 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group of the U.S. Air Force for renovation services and infrastructure repairs and modernization efforts at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The company said Tuesday Portico will work on multiple hangers at the base, including the historic hanger 5, which was damaged during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour in 1941.

“Akima is honored that one of our companies will provide construction support to a project with an important connection to our nation’s military history. We work tirelessly to offer best-fit solutions for our military customers, and this work with the U.S. Air Force represents another opportunity to deliver efficient support that will provide long-lasting value,” said Bill Monet, president and CEO of Akima and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The contract will also require Portico to repair and upgrade mechanical, electrical and communications infrastructure at the joint base, which is one of the Navy’s busiest harbors.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s mission is to provide quality installation services, facilities support and quality of life programs to support tenant commands and activities.

About Portico

Portico provides end-to-end construction services to various federal, state, local, and commercial clients. By pursuing the peak standards of design, construction, safety, project management and business operations, Portico delivers the highest quality, lowest cost and long-lasting value for customers. As a small business wholly owned by an Alaska Native Corporation, Portico is a strategic partner for comprehensive facility renovation and complex electrical and heavy highway construction services.

