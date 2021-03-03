Unanet

Akima Subsidiary Wins Spot on $114M Navy Contract for IT, Engineering Services; Duncan Greene Quoted

Sarah Sybert March 3, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Akima Subsidiary Wins Spot on $114M Navy Contract for IT, Engineering Services; Duncan Greene Quoted
Duncan Greene, president of Akima’s Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group

Aperture, an Akima subsidiary, has secured a position on a five-year, $113.8 million contract to support the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic’s Command Wide 8(a) Programmatic Engineering Logistics Support Incubator program, Akima reported on Tuesday.

“We are excited to continue Akima’s work with the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command,” said Duncan Greene, president of Akima’s Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group. “This award reinforces our ability to deliver mission critical results for our maritime customers.”

Under the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, Aperture will compete for individual task orders to support the Department of the Navy, NIWC Atlantic. The subsidiary will perform a variety of information technology and engineering services.

This contract adds to Akima’s history of supporting the Navy. Earlier in the year, one of the company’s other subsidiaries, Lynxnet, secured a potential five-year, $25.7 million contract to provide professional and operational support services to the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.

In May 2020, Akima reported that Lynxet will support the service branch’s critical support services. The company will focus primarily on program and project management, process improvement, quality control and technical documentation.

About Akima 

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction.

As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima’s core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers’ missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2020, Washington Technology ranked Akima #39 amongst the top 100 government contractors.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Dawne Hickton Jacobs

Dawne Hickton, Critical Mission Solutions Business EVP & COO at Jacobs, Named to 2021 Wash100 for Expanding Cyber Capabilities; Driving Company Growth

Executive Mosaic is honored to present Dawne Hickton, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Critical Mission Solutions at Jacobs, as an inductee into the 2021 edition of the Wash100 Award for expanding the company's cybersecurity business and driving significant growth through contract awards. This marks Hickton’s second consecutive Wash100 Award.

L3Harris

DARPA Selects L3Harris to Design Unmanned Surface Vessel Concept for Long Missions

L3Harris Technologies was tasked by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to present a design concept for an autonomous surface ship under the first phase of a DARPA program that seeks to enable lengthy operation of unmanned ships at sea.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Releases Updates for TACLANE Network Encryptors

General Dynamics' mission systems business has updated two of its network encryption tools built to shield users from potential cyber threats.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved