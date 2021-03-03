Akima Subsidiary Wins Spot on $114M Navy Contract for IT, Engineering Services; Duncan Greene Quoted

Duncan Greene, president of Akima’s Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group

Aperture , an Akima subsidiary, has secured a position on a five-year, $113.8 million contract to support the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic’s Command Wide 8(a) Programmatic Engineering Logistics Support Incubator program, Akima reported on Tuesday.

“We are excited to continue Akima’s work with the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command,” said Duncan Greene , president of Akima’s Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group. “This award reinforces our ability to deliver mission critical results for our maritime customers.”

Under the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, Aperture will compete for individual task orders to support the Department of the Navy , NIWC Atlantic. The subsidiary will perform a variety of information technology and engineering services.

This contract adds to Akima’s history of supporting the Navy. Earlier in the year, one of the company’s other subsidiaries, Lynxnet , secured a potential five-year, $25.7 million contract to provide professional and operational support services to the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.

In May 2020, Akima reported that Lynxet will support the service branch’s critical support services. The company will focus primarily on program and project management, process improvement, quality control and technical documentation.

