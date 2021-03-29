Unanet

Al Whitmore Receives Fourth Consecutive Wash100 Award; Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson Quoted

William McCormick March 29, 2021 News, Technology, Wash100

Al Whitmore BAE Systems

Al Whitmore, president of the Intelligence and Security (I&S) sectors at BAE Systems’ U.S. subsidiary, has received his fourth consecutive Wash100 Award, the most respected and honored award in all of government contracting (GovCon).

For his 2021 Wash100 Award win, Whitmore has been recognized for his leadership and efforts to secure exponential growth through essential contract awards for BAE that also drive IT network and services modernization within the federal sector and U.S. military service branches.

“Al Whitmore has scored his fourth consecutive Wash100 for continuing his long service with BAE to the intelligence communities and DoD. Al’s personal commitment and involvement in the continued growth of BAE has earned him great recognition in the Wash100 Award program.” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic. “Whitmore’s long term dedication mirrors his recognition not just these last four years as a Wash100 Award recipient, but his decades long career in the federal sector.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates Al Whitmore and the BAE Systems Inc. team on their 2021 Wash100 Award selection. Whitmore’s commitment to the federal and government contracting (GovCon) sector demonstrates the level of excellence that is represented by the Wash100 Award each year.

