Alion Chairman, CEO Steve Schorer Named to 2021 Wash100 for Leading Company Growth; Advancing US Military Technical Capabilities

Executive Mosaic is pleased to announce that Steve Schorer, chairman and CEO of Alion Science and Technology, has been named as a recipient of the 2021 Wash100 Award, the most coveted award in all of government contracting (GovCon) for his leadership and vision to transform Alion’s portfolio and drive company growth while working to advance the technical capabilities of the U.S. military’s service branches.

“I am honored to receive such a premiere industry award and be recognized amongst a list of truly great leaders in the GovCon industry,” said Schorer. “This recognition extends beyond any one leader to the strength of their leadership teams, and to the employees who every day innovate to create solutions to drive mission success for our customers. I am proud to lead such a great team.”

This marks the second time that Schorer has won the Wash100 Award. Schorer was recognized as a 2018 Wash100 Award winner for his leadership and strategic vision in the aerospace, aviation, defense and government services markets.

Throughout 2020, Schorer’s vision transformed Alion into one of the fastest growing defense contractors in the federal marketplace with a strong workforce, broad technical portfolio and a strategic vision that led to multiple contract awards to boost the GovCon community and the advancement of our nation’s service branches and military capabilities.

For instance, Alion secured a potential five-year, $896 million task order in Aug. 2020 to provide the U.S. Navy with an integrated program that will deliver a multidomain live, virtual and constructive training platform across the service’s multiple locations.

Schorer emphasized Alion’s continuous support of the Navy Enterprise Tactical Training Network for the last two decades to help its service members ensure battle readiness and advance innovative technical platforms to support the service branch’s missions.

Later in Aug. 2020, Alion entered into an agreement with PAE to support the work through the $896 million tak order. Along with PAE and fellow 2021 Wash100 Award recipient John Heller, president and CEO of PAE, Alion continues to support the integration of two training ranges and modernize training for Navy combat readiness.

In addition, Schorer’s strategic vision led Alion to secure multiple contract awards to expand the company’s technical portfolio and drive growth, including a five-year, $142 million prime task order to provide Mobility, Power, and Energy enhancements for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC), Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC).

Schorer also discussed Alion’s focus on technology work, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence and electronic warfare. Heading into 2021, his vision includes developments in C5ISR, Army aviation, space and hypersonics and other areas. Alion’s success has showcased the transformation the company has undergone over the last few years in the federal marketplace.

Alion has completely reorganized its client base with the U.S. Air Force making up roughly 38 percent of the company’s sales. The Department of Defense (DOD) and intelligence agencies also account for 26 percent with Navy and Army sales representing 19 and 12 percent of the company’s work, respectively.

“Steve Schorer has proven himself as a lateral conceptualizer. He has taken what was a very predictable niche player in Alion and greatly broadened their marketplace exponentially, said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. “Steve has pursued technological escalation to their product set in order to open the aperture of its go-to-market strategy as well as Alion’s sales results.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates Alion and Steve Schorer on his 2021 Wash100 Award. His leadership and contributions to the GovCon industry continue to demonstrate the level of excellence that the highly prestigious Wash100 Award has come to recognize in the elite members of the community.