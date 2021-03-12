Amentum, UiPath Form RPA Partnership to Support National Security Missions; Jill Bruning Quoted

Jill Bruning IS4 Unit President Amentum

Amentum has partnered with UiPath to integrate both companies’ robotic process automation concepts currently in place for federal programs into the former’s national security portfolio.

The integration effort will cover Amentum's programs involving operations and maintenance, mission support, supply chain and logistics and threat mitigation activities, the company said Thursday.

Amentum's autonomous technologies serve as a complement to its analytics offering designed to simplify business processes, reduce backlogs and shift personnel focus from manual processes to high-value operations.

Jill Bruning, president of the intelligence, systems engineering, security, services and solutions unit at Amentum, said the partnership with UiPath will enable Amentum customers to leverage automation for digital transformation beyond back-office operations.

Amentum and UiPath’s collaboration comes after the former launched its Center of Excellence for Advanced Process Automation.