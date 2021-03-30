Andy Green, EVP and President of Technical Solutions at Huntington Ingalls Industries, Named to 2021 Wash100 for Driving Strategic Growth; Forming Key Partnerships

Andy Green Huntington Ingalls Industries

Executive Mosaic is pleased to introduce Andy Green, executive vice president and president of Technical Solutions at Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), as a winner of the 2021 Wash100 Award, the highest honor the government contracting (GovCon) sector has to offer, for his efforts to drive strategic growth for HII through significant contract awards and key partnerships with industry leaders.

This marks Green’s third Wash100 Award, and his third in the last four years. After gaining $2.4 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2019, HII executed key strategic moves to further grow the company’s footprint in the federal and defense shipbuilding landscape.

In Feb. 2020, HII sold its San Diego shipyard to Titan Acquisition Holdings as part of both companies’ continued efforts to support national defense mission objectives. HII secured a minority stake in Titan following the sale.

Kirkland Donald, former CEO of Systems Planning and Analysis, was elected chairman of the HII board of directors in the same month. The U.S. Navy veteran joined the board in 2016.

Four months later, HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding arm reactivated its facility on the Pascagoula River in Mississippi after recovering from damages brought by Hurricane Katrina. The reopening allowed the transfer of the USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119) guided missile destroyer to the Navy. The shipbuilding business also delivered the Navy’s Tripoli (LHA 7) amphibious assault vessel in February.

HII concluded its $350 million purchase of Kongsberg Maritime’s Hydroid business in a push to expand the former’s unmanned underwater vehicles portfolio in March 2020. Hydroid now operates under HII’s unmanned systems segment within the technical solutions arm.

The technical solutions division also launched a realignment effort to establish the defense and federal solutions group and invested in Sea Machines Robotics, a manufacturer of unmanned surface vessel technologies, as part of HII’s continued push in the unmanned vessel space.

These expansion efforts continued through 2021 with HII’s acquisition of the autonomy business within Spatial Integrated Systems which concluded on Dec. 31. Also in late December, HII completed construction of the Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence.

“Opening this initial facility immediately expands our unmanned systems capability and helps support the increasing needs of our customers who defend our national security,” said Green.

HII secured a slew of contract awards over the past year. In Jan. 2020, HII landed a potential $954 million task order to supply intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems to support U.S. Air Force missions in Africa and Europe.

The company’s technical solutions segment won a spot on a potential $54 million Navy contract to perform integrated logistics support for critical systems powering the service branch’s surface ships and submarine in mid-2020.

HII announced shortly after that the division landed a spot on a potential $70 million award to provide information technology and security support for the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General.

The division additionally secured a five-year task order under the Navy’s SeaPort Next Generation vehicle to provide shipyard support for the Naval Expeditionary Logistics Support Group.

Other contract awards for the company include a $108 million contract modification for planning yard support for the Navy’s littoral combat ships, a $187 million award to construct an America-class amphibious assault vessel, a potential $1.51 billion modification exercising an option for another San Antonio-class (LPD) Flight II amphibious ship and $315 million in modifications to deliver the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) aircraft carrier to the Navy under a two-phase effort.

As part of its industry partnerships, HII was also able to secure key opportunities with civilian and defense entities. In July, the Nationwide Remediation Partners joint venture led by HII’s nuclear business secured a potential $3 billion contract to provide facility decommissioning for the Department of Energy.

The partnership includes Navarro Research and Engineering and EnergySolutions Federal Support as well as subcontractor American Demolition and Nuclear Decommissioning.

Under a $2.2 billion modification from General Dynamics’ Electric Boat business, HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding arm also secured an opportunity to support the construction of the Navy’s initial Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines.

HII additionally worked to support training efforts for the future national security workforce. The company was named a partner of the National CyberWatch Center for Cybersecurity Education and secured authorization from the Virginia State Council of Higher Education to provide postsecondary education services through the company’s Apprentice School.

Executive Mosaic congratulates HII and Andy Green on his 2021 Wash100 Award.