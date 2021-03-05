Anitian, Microsoft Partnership Adds Compliance Automation Tech to Azure

Anitian

Anitian and Microsoft have lenabled the former's automation tool to help customers deploy workloads into the Azure cloud environment and speed up cloud migration processes.

Azure customers may use the Compliance Automation Platform to implement various security controls in support of efforts to achieve compliance with various requirements such as the Federal Risk and Management Program, Anitian said Thursday.

The Anitian offering also features round-the-clock threat detection and compliance guardrails and helps users employ native Azure and third-party capabilities for their workloads.

"Our customers expect multi-cloud security solutions that go wherever they want to be and seamlessly fit with native cloud and containerized workloads," said Rakesh Narasimhan, CEO at Anitian.

Rick Wagner, president of Microsoft's federal arm, said the Compliance Automation Platform offers security and compliance through Azure tools that are standardized and automated for speedy certification and secure cloud applications.

According to Anitian, companies used $34.6 billion on cloud computing services during the second quarter of the past year.