Unanet

Anitian, Microsoft Partnership Adds Compliance Automation Tech to Azure

Matthew Nelson March 5, 2021 News

Anitian, Microsoft Partnership Adds Compliance Automation Tech to Azure
Anitian

Anitian and Microsoft have lenabled the former's automation tool to help customers deploy workloads into the Azure cloud environment and speed up cloud migration processes.

Azure customers may use the Compliance Automation Platform to implement various security controls in support of efforts to achieve compliance with various requirements such as the Federal Risk and Management Program, Anitian said Thursday.

The Anitian offering also features round-the-clock threat detection and compliance guardrails and helps users employ native Azure and third-party capabilities for their workloads.

"Our customers expect multi-cloud security solutions that go wherever they want to be and seamlessly fit with native cloud and containerized workloads," said Rakesh Narasimhan, CEO at Anitian.

Rick Wagner, president of Microsoft's federal arm, said the Compliance Automation Platform offers security and compliance through Azure tools that are standardized and automated for speedy certification and secure cloud applications.

According to Anitian, companies used $34.6 billion on cloud computing services during the second quarter of the past year.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Machine learning framework

DARPA Taps University of Massachusetts, Amherst for Machine Learning Framework Development

A University of Massachusetts, Amherst laboratory has received a contract fom the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to design a framework for machine learning in support of the Ditto - Intelligent Auto-Generation and Composition of Surrogate Models project.

William Irby COO Martin UAV

William Irby Named Martin UAV COO, Sean Olds Appointed CFO

William Irby, a nearly three-decade aerospace and defense industry veteran, has joined unmanned aircraft system manufacturing company Martin UAV as chief operating officer.

Sev1Tech

Sev1Tech’s Operations Services Appraised at CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 3

Sev1Tech has received a Maturity Level 3 appraisal for its operations services under the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration Version 2.0 framework following an audit by Williamsburg Process Solutions.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved