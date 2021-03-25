Unanet

Applied Insight Includes Azure Government Region to Cloud Emulation Services; Dede Dascalu Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers March 25, 2021 News, Technology

Applied Insight Includes Azure Government Region to Cloud Emulation Services; Dede Dascalu Quoted
Dede Dascalu CEO Applied Insight

Applied Insight has enabled its emulation cloud product to support Microsoft’s Azure Government Secret cloud region to help software vendors develop cloud-native tools in line with government security requirements.

Applied Insight said Wednesday its SHIFT platform now emulates Microsoft's cloud environment designed for government clients' data and workloads that have been designated as secret.

The SHIFT software- and platform-as-a-service emulation tool operates as a testing platform to assess software and code prior to deployment in specific cloud architectures, including the restricted Azure regions.

Dede Dascalu, CEO of Applied Insight, said the company intends to build on its Azure expertise to enable full-scale emulation of the cloud environment's classified region.

Applied Insight is part of the Azure Government Cloud Solution Provider Program and was recently named a member of the Microsoft Partner Network.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Gray Eagle UAS

General Atomics’ Gray Eagle UAS Exceeds 1M Flight-Hour Milestone; David Alexander Quoted

General Atomics' aeronautical systems business has recorded more than 1 million flight hours for its Gray Eagle unmanned aerial system since the aircraft's first deployment with the U.S. Army in March 2004. The Gray Eagle platform hit the milestone during March 16 flight operations conducted by the military service, the company said Wednesday.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Unveils New Suite of Information Security Products

General Dynamics' mission systems business will offer a new line of products designed to help users securely access and handle sensitive information. The truMLS product suite consists of software and other tools that allow users to maintain security while accessing and sharing content across different classification levels, General Dynamics Missions Systems said Wednesday.

SpaceLink

Satellite Data Services Company SpaceLink Opens Virginia HQ

SpaceLink has stood up a new headquarters office in Tysons Corner, Virginia, as the company works to develop a medium-Earth orbit space relay network that is meant to provide customers with secure and high-bandwidth communications between their spacecraft in low-Earth orbit and the ground operations. The northern location in Virginia allows the office to serve as a hub that supports a wide range of spacecraft operators, David Bettinger, CEO of SpaceLink, said in a statement published Wednesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved