Applied Insight Includes Azure Government Region to Cloud Emulation Services; Dede Dascalu Quoted

Dede Dascalu CEO Applied Insight

Applied Insight has enabled its emulation cloud product to support Microsoft’s Azure Government Secret cloud region to help software vendors develop cloud-native tools in line with government security requirements.

Applied Insight said Wednesday its SHIFT platform now emulates Microsoft's cloud environment designed for government clients' data and workloads that have been designated as secret.

The SHIFT software- and platform-as-a-service emulation tool operates as a testing platform to assess software and code prior to deployment in specific cloud architectures, including the restricted Azure regions.

Dede Dascalu, CEO of Applied Insight, said the company intends to build on its Azure expertise to enable full-scale emulation of the cloud environment's classified region.

Applied Insight is part of the Azure Government Cloud Solution Provider Program and was recently named a member of the Microsoft Partner Network.