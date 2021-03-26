Arizona Rolls Out Idemia’s Smartphone-Based Digital ID Tech

Idemia

Idemia will use one of its smartphone-based products to digitize driver's license and other state-issued identification cards of Arizona residents.

The company said Thursday its Mobile ID technology is designed to enable users to store a digital version of these IDs in a smartphone application.

Mobile ID also works to reduce risks of fraud by allowing for age-verified transactions without requiring users to unnecessarily disclose personal information.

The app can verify a user's identity for online verification services, including title transfers and registration refund requests.

Matt Thompson, a senior vice president at Idemia, said the company and Arizona will collaborate to provide citizens with a secure identification option connected to services offered by the state.

"Arizona is paving the way to the next generation of state-issued identity credentials," he added.

Aside from Arizona, Mobile ID is available to residents of Oklahoma and Delaware. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and the App Store.