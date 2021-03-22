Army Posts Sources Sought Notice for Apache Manned/Unmanned Teaming Tech Production

Apache helicopter

The U.S. Army is looking for information on potential sources of production services for a manned/unmanned teaming platform designed to integrate with the Apache attack helicopter.

The Army said in a sources sought notice posted Friday that it seeks vendors for follow on production of the MUMT-eXpanded system and its associated subsystems including upper receiver antennas, remotely operated video-enabled receiver modems and data link system processors.

Other subcomponents include KuC radiofrequency electronics and similar antenna systems.

According to the notice, the MUMT-X parts must be interoperable with unmodified equipment to enable continued operation of the Apache aircraft.

The Army expects the selected vendor to handle nonrecurring and recurring engineering services and ship a maximum of 15 MUMT-X platforms every month.

Article testing and readiness review activities must commence in line with deliveries which must take place within two years of the contract’s award, the notice states.

Responses to the notice are due on April 5.

In 2017, the Army awarded L3 Technologies a $97 million contract to manufacture MUMT-X systems for the service branch's AH-64E fleet.