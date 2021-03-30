Army Seeks Logistics Support Tool for Limited Connectivity Operational Areas

Army notice for software sources

The U.S. Army is seeking providers of software that could help military logistics personnel to manage tasks from a web-based platform when operating in areas with limited or no connectivity, according to a sources sought notice posted on SAM .gov.

The branch said Friday it wants a low-code/no-code platform that is able to work with the enterprise resource planning component of Global Combat Support System-Army.

The software should support configuration work, require minimal customization and ready for the transition to a potential ERP convergence platform.

According to the Army, it could award mutliple other transaction agreements for prototype development work to address the requirement described in the notice.