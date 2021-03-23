Unanet

ASGN Names Tech Industry Vet Arshad Matin as Next Board Chairman

Mary-Louise Hoffman March 23, 2021 Executive Moves, News

ASGN Names Tech Industry Vet Arshad Matin as Next Board Chairman
Arshad Matin Incoming board chairman ASGN

Arshad Matin, a more than two-decade veteran of software and information technology sectors, has been appointed to serve as chairman of the board of directors at Virginia-based professional services provider ASGN.

He has served as an independent board member of ASGN since June 2014 and will assume chairmanship when the retiring Jeremy Jones completes his term on June 18, the company said Monday.

Matin is the president and CEO of supply chain risk management software provider Avetta, which he joined in October 2019 after his prior leadership roles at oil and gas industry software developer Paradigm.

His career also included time at IHS Markit, Seismic Micro-Technology, Symantec, BindView and McKinsey & Co.

ASGN — the parent organization of government IT contractor ECS — added two independent directors in conjunction with Matin's appointment.

Carol Lindstrom, an adviser at investment firm Carrick Capital Partners; and Joseph Dyer, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral and chief strategy officer of the National Spectrum Consortium, will serve on the strategy and technology committee.

Lindstrom previously served as vice chair of Deloitte and a partner at Andersen Consulting. Dyer commanded Naval Air Systems Command as his last assignment in a three-decade military career and worked at iRobot as president of its government and industrial division, chief operating officer and chief strategy officer.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Bill Monet President and CEO Akima

Akima Subsidiary Awarded USAF Contract to Renovate Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam; Bill Monet Quoted

Portico, an Akima subsidiary, has won a $43.7 million contract from the 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group of the U.S. Air Force for renovation services and infrastructure repairs and modernization efforts at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. 

NCI

Air Force Plans to Tap NCI Information Systems for Spectrum Architecture Maintenance Support

The U.S. Air Force Materiel Command has indicated its intent to negotiate a contract with NCI Information Systems for sustainment and modification work on the branch's spectrum systems development architecture, according to a presolicitation notice posted SAM .gov.

TIPS-C

DroneShield, Trakka Test Integrated Counter-Drone System at Eglin Air Force Base

DroneShield and Trakka Systems jointly demonstrated at Eglin Air Force Base a new technology designed to detect and counter unmanned aircraft system threats. The vehicle-mounted Trakka Interceptor Package Solution or TIPS-C uses DroneShield's DroneSentry-C2 software to detect and track drones by providing a common operating picture within the local airspace, DroneShield said Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved