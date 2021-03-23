ASGN Names Tech Industry Vet Arshad Matin as Next Board Chairman

Arshad Matin Incoming board chairman ASGN

Arshad Matin, a more than two-decade veteran of software and information technology sectors, has been appointed to serve as chairman of the board of directors at Virginia-based professional services provider ASGN.

He has served as an independent board member of ASGN since June 2014 and will assume chairmanship when the retiring Jeremy Jones completes his term on June 18, the company said Monday.

Matin is the president and CEO of supply chain risk management software provider Avetta, which he joined in October 2019 after his prior leadership roles at oil and gas industry software developer Paradigm.

His career also included time at IHS Markit, Seismic Micro-Technology, Symantec, BindView and McKinsey & Co.

ASGN — the parent organization of government IT contractor ECS — added two independent directors in conjunction with Matin's appointment.

Carol Lindstrom, an adviser at investment firm Carrick Capital Partners; and Joseph Dyer, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral and chief strategy officer of the National Spectrum Consortium, will serve on the strategy and technology committee.

Lindstrom previously served as vice chair of Deloitte and a partner at Andersen Consulting. Dyer commanded Naval Air Systems Command as his last assignment in a three-decade military career and worked at iRobot as president of its government and industrial division, chief operating officer and chief strategy officer.