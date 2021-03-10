ASRC Federal Subsidiary to Support Vance AF Base Operations Under $457M Contract; Jennifer Felix Quoted

Jennifer Felix President

A subsidiary of ASRC Federal will support base operations and maintenance activities at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma under a potential seven-year, $457 million contract with the U.S. Air Force.

ASRC Federal Field Services will perform information technology, transportation, communications and fire and emergency services in support of Vance AFB's 71st Flying Training Wing, the company said Tuesday.

The team will also help service personnel manage base inventory, supply chain and publishing functions under the contract, which includes a one-year base period and four option years. The award also has a provision for two more one-year incentive options.

“Every day, our skilled and dedicated team works to maintain vital base operations and create a safe training environment for the professional airmen. It is an honor to be trusted with this work," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal and a 2021 Wash100 awardee.