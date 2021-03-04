Unanet

Asylon Secures Decisive Point Funding to Support Drone Software Development

Brenda Marie Rivers March 4, 2021 News

Venture capital firm Decisive Point has made an investment of an undisclosed sum in drone technology manufacturer Asylon to help accelerate the latter's development of autonomous system software and infrastructure for defense and security clients.

Asylon is the maker of the open-architecture DroneCore System that works to manage unmanned aerial and ground robotic technologies designed for patrol missions and data intelligence activities, Decisive Point said Wednesday.

Asylon has been tapped by the U.S. Air Force to help the service branch enhance remote surveillance operations and modernize base systems.

Damon Hamon, cofounder and CEO of Asylon, said Decisive Point’s investment in the company will help it continue efforts to integrate dual-use technologies for automation, robotics and security applications.

Asylon markets a suite of drone software and robot-as-a-service offerings that cater to clients in sectors such as military, logistics, homeland security, public safety and transportation.

