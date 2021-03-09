AT&T, Fortinet Announce Joint Secure Access Service Edge Offering

Cybersecurity service

AT&T has partnered with Fortinet to create Secure Access Service Edge , the first global managed SASE offering meant to unify software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) with 24×7 management and vital network security functions, AT&T announced on Monday. AT&T SASE with Fortinet will be immediately available, with system updates expected throughout 2021.

"With the convergence of networking and security, organizations are struggling with managing and protecting applications and data accessing the network… The solution will provide visibility and management for a more resilient network, making it safer for businesses to adapt and innovate," said Rupesh Chokshi , vice president of AT&T Cybersecurity.

It was noted that the hike in online remote employment opportunities in most sectors is causing increasingly complex network problems and security risks for businesses. AT&T SASE with Fortinet is designed to help the companies adapt to the mentioned digital transformation of network and security technology.

The SASE principles AT&T incorporated into the new service will integrate cybersecurity features such as product consolidation, identity-based access and worldwide points of presence to support the new and highly distributed workforce.

“Bringing Fortinet's SD-WAN and SASE products and capabilities together with AT&T Cybersecurity's trusted advisors managing SOC operations will provide the multi-layered, scalable network security solution organizations need to embrace SASE,” said John Maddison , chief marketing officer and executive vice president of products at Fortinet.

"With AT&T SASE with Fortinet, we're enabling the dynamic needs of today's distributed workforce to deliver security-driven networking at every edge," he concluded.