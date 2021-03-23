Unanet

AT&T Receives $231M Task Order to Update, Secure Treasury Networks; Chris Smith Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman March 23, 2021 Contract Awards, News

AT&T has received a potential 12-year, $231 million task order to help the Treasury Department update data and voice communications networks that will support 100,000 agency personnel working in 700 geographically dispersed locations.

The company said Tuesday it will provide the department networking and cybersecurity services as part of the new award under the General Services Administration-managed Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract.

“Hats off to the technology leadership and team at Treasury for making a deliberate and comprehensive commitment to network modernization,” said Chris Smith, vice president of AT&T’s civilian and shared services business and a previous Wash100 Award recipient.

Smith added that the company will work to transform and help prepare the department’s communications infrastructure for innovation. AT&T was among the 10 EIS vendors originally selected for the governmentwide telecom services procurement vehicle in 2017.

