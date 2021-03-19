Unanet

ATI, National Armaments Consortium Team Up With Navy in Naval Energetics Push

William McCormick March 19, 2021 News, Technology

US Navy

Advanced Technology International (ATI) announced Friday an agreement with Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) and the National Armaments Consortium (NAC) to develop the Naval Energetic Systems and Technologies (NEST) Program. The initiative is a collaboration under an other transaction agreement (OTA), which has a six-year term and an accompanying four-year option.

The NEST program will enable the Navy, Marine Corps and the whole Department of Defense (DOD) to address current and future threats across multiple warfighting environments. "ATI is delighted to continue its longstanding partnership with the National Armaments Consortium in executing this important Naval Energetics Systems and Technologies Program," commented Chris Van Metre, president and CEO of ATI. 

ATI will work alongside the NAC and NSWC IHD to execute the agreement. The organizations will provide energetics research and development, manufacturing technology, engineering, testing, manufacturing and fleet support.

Energetics are explosive substances used in propulsion systems such as propellants, fuels, pyrotechnics, and reactive materials. 

NSWC IHD’s capabilities combined with ATI and NAC will address all aspects of energetic technical discipline such as engineering development, basic research, applied technology, technology demonstration and prototyping, low-rate production, acquisition, in-service engineering/mishaps,  surveillance, failure investigations, EOD technology/information, and demilitarization.

"The NAC is honored to partner with ATI and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division to develop a collaborative partnership focused on solving the biggest energetics challenges facing our nation,” said Charlie Zisette, executive director of NAC.

