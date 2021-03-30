Unanet

Austal USA Commences Construction of Shipbuilding Facility in Alabama

Matthew Nelson March 30, 2021 News

Austal USA Commences Construction of Shipbuilding Facility in Alabama
Austal USA

Austal USA broke ground on the site of a planned shipbuilding facility in Mobile, Alabama that will manufacture steel vessels for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard

The steel shipbuilding facility, whose groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, will add to Austal USA's aluminum construction operations and accommodate lean manufacturing processes, the company said Monday.

The project is a part of a $100 million investment effort by Austal USA and the U.S. government to build a capability for steel shipbuilding operations.

"Today’s ground-breaking marks the start of construction of facilities that will enable Austal USA to build the next generation of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guards’ ships," said Paddy Gregg, CEO at Austal USA.

According to the company, it handed over 24 vessels to the Navy in the past nine years.

https://potomacofficersclub.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/00P4y000017t3MXEAY.jpgPOC – 2021 Navy Forum

If you're interested in the U.S. Navy's programs then check out the Potomac Officers Club's 2021 Navy Forum coming up on May 12. Click here to learn more.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

General Atomics

General Atomics-Led Facility Unveils Compact Tokamak Concept for Nuclear Fusion Energy

The General Atomics-managed DIII-D National Fusion Facility has developed a compact nuclear reactor design as part of efforts to support commercial nuclear fusion initiatives. The DIII-D facility’s Compact Advanced Tokamak concept builds on the high-performance computing activities of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and well as the DIII-D team’s plasma physics research work, General Atomics said Monday.

Army notice for software sources

Army Seeks Logistics Support Tool for Limited Connectivity Operational Areas

The U.S. Army is seeking providers of software that could help military logistics personnel to manage tasks from a web-based platform when operating in areas with limited or no connectivity, according to a sources sought notice posted on SAM .gov.

NOAA

NOAA, Orsted Wind Power Announce Data Sharing Agreement

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has launched a data sharing partnership with Orsted Wind Power's North American segment that will cover physical and biological information gathered from Orsted-leased waters. NOAA said Monday the wind farm developer will share data such as physical oceanography, biological communities, air quality and water currents under the memorandum of agreement.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved