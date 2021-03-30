Austal USA Commences Construction of Shipbuilding Facility in Alabama

Austal USA

Austal USA broke ground on the site of a planned shipbuilding facility in Mobile, Alabama that will manufacture steel vessels for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.

The steel shipbuilding facility, whose groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, will add to Austal USA's aluminum construction operations and accommodate lean manufacturing processes, the company said Monday.

The project is a part of a $100 million investment effort by Austal USA and the U.S. government to build a capability for steel shipbuilding operations.

"Today’s ground-breaking marks the start of construction of facilities that will enable Austal USA to build the next generation of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guards’ ships," said Paddy Gregg, CEO at Austal USA.

According to the company, it handed over 24 vessels to the Navy in the past nine years.

POC – 2021 Navy Forum

If you're interested in the U.S. Navy's programs then check out the Potomac Officers Club's 2021 Navy Forum coming up on May 12. Click here to learn more.