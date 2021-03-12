Unanet

Axon to Offer Skydio Drones to Law Enforcement, First Responders

Nichols Martin March 12, 2021 News, Technology

Skydio drone

Axon will market Skydio-made autonomous drones to the U.S. public safety and law enforcement communities under a new partnership.

Axon said Thursday it will also integrate its drone video, digital evidence management and real-time operation platforms, named Axon Air, Axon Evidence and Axon Respond, respectively, into the Skydio technology.

Skydio's drones feature a 3D scanning function that automatically inspects crime or accident locations. The two companies will create a roadmap to facilitate integration between their technologies.

Federal agencies may now purchase the Skydio 2 and X2 drones from Axon, which plans to offer integration with Evidence and Respond later in 2021.

The Skydio X2 drone meets security standards imposed by the National Defense Authorization Act and is used for the Defense Innovation Unit's Blue small unmanned aircraft system program.

