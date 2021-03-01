Axonius Secures $100M Private Funding for Portfolio Development, Market Expansion Efforts

Axonius

Asset management platform maker Axonius has secured $100 million in private funding to support the company’s efforts to update its cybersecurity portfolio, Reuters reported Monday.

The funding round led by private equity firm Stripes was made at Axonius’ valuation of $1.2 billion and brings the latter’s cumulative funding to $195 million.

Dean Sysman, cofounder and CEO of Axonius, said in a prior interview that proceeds from the funding round will also help the company in its acquisitions and expansion into new markets including Asia.

Axonius’ backers include Vertex Ventures Israel, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners.

The startup is based in New York and offers an information technology tool to help public sector organizations visualize all assets in a network including cloud applications and internet of things devices.

The Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management Platform is designed to also provide defense and intelligence agencies with continuous monitoring of their assets.