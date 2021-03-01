Unanet

Axonius Secures $100M Private Funding for Portfolio Development, Market Expansion Efforts

Brenda Marie Rivers March 1, 2021 News

Axonius Secures $100M Private Funding for Portfolio Development, Market Expansion Efforts
Axonius

Asset management platform maker Axonius has secured $100 million in private funding to support the company’s efforts to update its cybersecurity portfolio, Reuters reported Monday.

The funding round led by private equity firm Stripes was made at Axonius’ valuation of $1.2 billion and brings the latter’s cumulative funding to $195 million.

Dean Sysman, cofounder and CEO of Axonius, said in a prior interview that proceeds from the funding round will also help the company in its acquisitions and expansion into new markets including Asia.

Axonius’ backers include Vertex Ventures Israel, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners.

The startup is based in New York and offers an information technology tool to help public sector organizations visualize all assets in a network including cloud applications and internet of things devices.

The Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management Platform is designed to also provide defense and intelligence agencies with continuous monitoring of their assets.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

John Coykendall Deloitte

Deloitte Selects John Coykendall to Lead Aerospace & Defense Sector; Paul Wellener Quoted

Deloitte has appointed John Coykendall, a principal at its consulting business, to lead the company’s U.S. aerospace and defense (A&D) sector within the U.S. industrial products and construction practice. Coykendall will also lead Deloitte's global aerospace and defense sector, succeeding Robin Lineberger, who will retire in May. 

Lockheed GPS IIIF

Eric Brown: Lockheed Plans On-Orbit GPS Satellite Servicing Feature

Eric Brown, senior director of military space mission strategy at Lockheed Martin, said the company is updating its satellite bus for the U.S. Air Force's GPS III follow-on satellite platform to facilitate hardware updates in orbit, SpaceNews reported Friday.

Space ISAC

Space ISAC Achieves Initial Operating Capability With Launch of Member Portal, Threat Intell Sharing Platform

The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center, a security-focused organization for the space industry, achieved initial operating capability after it rolled out its Cyware-hosted threat intelligence sharing system and member portal.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved