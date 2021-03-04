BAE Acquires Electronics Developer Pulse Power and Measurement

BAE Systems

BAE Systems has acquired Pulse Power and Measurement (PPM), a developer and manufacturer of high-end electronics, in an effort to enable BAE to further advance its strategic objective to develop and grow its capabilities in secure systems and information exploitation, the company reported on Thursday.

“Pulse Power and Measurement Limited and BAE Systems are an excellent fit; both companies have superb technology credentials, thrive on innovation and work closely with military and government customers to deliver pioneering technology-based solutions,” said Ian Muldowney, chief operating officer and engineering director for BAE Systems’ air sector.

PPM has specialized in the design and manufacture of radio frequency over fiber systems. The company has also provided the systems for the renewable power industry and electrification of automotive and aerospace vehicles.

In addition, PPM has developed strong relationships with the defense and communications sector, cybersecurity and commercial test and research markets.

The acquisition will add to BAE Systems’ digital and data capabilities. The two companies will work to leverage RF systems and power electronics technologies across a range of applications for military and commercial customers.

Under the acquisition, PPM will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of BAE Systems. It is part of BAE Systems’ strategy to develop technologies that complement existing capabilities and accelerate the company’s position in key market areas.