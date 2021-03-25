Bell Boeing V-22 Military Tiltrotor Reaches Flight-Hour Milestone

Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey

A fleet of military production tiltrotor aircraft made by Textron subsidiary Bell Textron and Boeing has flown over 600,000 hours while providing warfighters support to maintain their mission readiness and provide transportation for cargo and personnel.

The Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft’s range, speed, maneuverability and logistical capability provide warfighters with versatile and cost-effective service, Bell said Wednesday.

“The 600,000 flight-hours represent countless tactical, logistical and humanitarian assistance missions, and the dedication of the men and women who maintain and operate the aircraft every day to keep it an advanced aircraft,” said Kurt Fuller , Bell Boeing program director and Bell V-22 vice president.

The V-22 fleet is now above 400 aircraft and is used by the U.S. Navy , Air Force , Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force .

Bell Boeing will continue to support V-22 readiness by providing comprehensive global services to V-22 squadrons. These services include maintenance support, training, on-site field representatives, data analytics and new and repaired parts.

“Each V-22 flight hour is the product of a team effort, enabled by pilots, maintainers, testers, engineers, the program workforce and our industry partners who, together, ensure safe and effective V-22 operation,” said Col. Matthew Kelly , USMC's V-22 Joint Program Office program manager.

The latest V-22 variant, the CMV-22B, assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron 30, recently completed the first delivery of an F-35 engine to the USS Carl Vinson. The CMV-22B also proved helpful to the Navy by performing successful paradrops early in 2021.