Boeing Kicks Off Growler Aircraft Modification Effort for Navy

EA-18G Growler

Boeing has commenced an effort to update the U.S. Navy’s fleet of EA-18G Growler aircraft, which operates to jam the communications of enemy forces.

The company said Friday it will modify the aircraft's architecture in both mission system and structural aspects over a five-year period to prepare it for future capability growth.

Personnel inducted the first subject Growler unit at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in the state of Washington.

Capt. Chris Bahner, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet's Electronic Attack Wing, said the effort would equip the aircraft with bolstered electronic surveillance, an updated data link and the capacity to carry a next-generation jammer.

The aircraft will also get an electronic attack update to the ALQ-218 receiver system, allowing Growler to participate in missions with complex electromagnetic challenges.

Boeing received contracts in October 2020 and February 2021 for the effort's material and workforce requirements. The company will begin full-rate modification activities in June.