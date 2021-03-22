Unanet

Boeing Kicks Off Growler Aircraft Modification Effort for Navy

Nichols Martin March 22, 2021 News, Technology

Boeing Kicks Off Growler Aircraft Modification Effort for Navy
EA-18G Growler

Boeing has commenced an effort to update the U.S. Navy’s fleet of EA-18G Growler aircraft, which operates to jam the communications of enemy forces.

The company said Friday it will modify the aircraft's architecture in both mission system and structural aspects over a five-year period to prepare it for future capability growth.

Personnel inducted the first subject Growler unit at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in the state of Washington.

Capt. Chris Bahner, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet's Electronic Attack Wing, said the effort would equip the aircraft with bolstered electronic surveillance, an updated data link and the capacity to carry a next-generation jammer.

The aircraft will also get an electronic attack update to the ALQ-218 receiver system, allowing Growler to participate in missions with complex electromagnetic challenges.

Boeing received contracts in October 2020 and February 2021 for the effort's material and workforce requirements. The company will begin full-rate modification activities in June.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Esri

Esri, Airspace Link Release Update for Cloud-Based Drone Mapping Software

Esri has partnered with Airspace Link to implement new situational awareness features into the former's end-to-end cloud-based drone mapping software tool. The new integration for the Site Scan for ArcGIS flight planner tool is designed to display data associated with a specified area including information on no-flight zones, special activities and controlled airspaces, Esri said Friday.

Apache helicopter

Army Posts Sources Sought Notice for Apache Manned/Unmanned Teaming Tech Production

The U.S. Army is looking for information on potential sources of production services for a manned/unmanned teaming platform designed to integrate with the Apache attack helicopter. The Army said in a sources sought notice posted Friday that it seeks vendors for follow on production of the MUMT-eXpanded system and its associated subsystems including upper receiver antennas, remotely operated video-enabled receiver modems and data link system processors.

Insitu

Boeing Subsidiary Conducts Tests for UAV Electric Fuel Cell, Liquid Hydrogen Tank

Boeing's Insitu subsidiary held a flight demonstration for the ScanEagle3 unmanned aerial vehicle in December to evaluate the drone's initial performance traits such as climb rate and aerodynamic characteristics. The company said Sunday the UAV was equipped with an all-electric, hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane fuel cell during the test to power its flight.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved