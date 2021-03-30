Unanet

Booz Allen’s Christopher Bogdan, Saurin Shah: AI Could Help Enhance US Space Missions

Christine Thropp March 30, 2021 News, Technology

Booz Allen’s Christopher Bogdan, Saurin Shah: AI Could Help Enhance US Space Missions
AI application in space domain

Booz Allen Hamilton officials Christopher Bogdan and Saurin Shah said artificial intelligence presents opportunities for the U.S. to enhance and safeguard its space missions and to maintain dominance in the said domain.

Bogdan, senior vice president in Booz Allen’s aerospace business, and Shah, AI leader in the company's national security business, wrote in an opinion piece SpaceNews published Friday that "increasingly sophisticated threats," rapidly evolving space environment and new space capabilities pose a challenge to the U.S. in defending space assets.

They said AI could help strengthen the resiliency of satellites and satellite networks by enabling operators to launch data scans to identify vulnerabilities. Automation of satellite health status monitoring and algorithm-backed reconnection of network nodes are some of the opportunities presented by AI, according to them.

Bogdan and Shah also opined that space domain awareness and command-and-control decision-making could also be enhanced by AI.

"To realize AI’s great promise, however, we must also make sure that AI systems are securely developed and maintained and that commanders and operators have the training and understanding required to trust this transformative technology," they wrote.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

General Atomics

General Atomics-Led Facility Unveils Compact Tokamak Concept for Nuclear Fusion Energy

The General Atomics-managed DIII-D National Fusion Facility has developed a compact nuclear reactor design as part of efforts to support commercial nuclear fusion initiatives. The DIII-D facility’s Compact Advanced Tokamak concept builds on the high-performance computing activities of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and well as the DIII-D team’s plasma physics research work, General Atomics said Monday.

Austal USA

Austal USA Commences Construction of Shipbuilding Facility in Alabama

Austal USA broke ground on the site of a planned shipbuilding facility in Mobile, Alabama that will manufacture steel vessels for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard. The steel shipbuilding facility, whose groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, will add to Austal USA's aluminum construction operations and accommodate lean manufacturing processes, the company said Monday.

Army notice for software sources

Army Seeks Logistics Support Tool for Limited Connectivity Operational Areas

The U.S. Army is seeking providers of software that could help military logistics personnel to manage tasks from a web-based platform when operating in areas with limited or no connectivity, according to a sources sought notice posted on SAM .gov.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved