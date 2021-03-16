Booz Allen’s Kathleen Featheringham on AI Adoption in Transportation Sector

Kathleen Featheringham Director of AI Strategy Booz Allen Hamilton

Kathleen Featheringham, director of artificial intelligence strategy at Booz Allen Hamilton, predicts the transportation sector will witness a paradigm shift as the industry advances its adoption of AI and believes federal agencies should prepare for such a major change by having an AI vision that includes all aspects of the organization.

“Second, it’s important to have an open meaningful conversation about the right applications for AI and the outcomes that are hoped to be achieved, ensuring that they are ethical auditable sustainable and reliable,” Featheringham said in an article published Monday on Federal News Network.

“And finally, don’t go it alone. It’s critical to include a diversity of stakeholders in this journey that will bring different perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds,” she added.

AI could help agencies predict transportation infrastructure's maintenance requirements and that would require ethical and transparent AI models. Featheringham said there are three principles that should be central to AI models: having diverse and inclusive AI teams; designing AI systems for maximum auditability, explainability and accountability; and enabling AI applications and systems to respond to scientific advances and new knowledge.

“All of this requires us to move from a reactive use of data to a predictive use of information. Information needs to be readily available to inform better decision making and thereby making transportation, more efficient and safer,” Featheringham said.