Byron Bright, Government Solutions President at KBR, Named to 2021 Wash100 for Driving Company Growth, Supporting Government, Military Customers

Byron Bright KBR

Executive Mosaic is pleased to introduce Byron Bright, president for Government Solutions at KBR, as a recipient of the 2021 Wash100 Award, the most valued award in all of government contracting (GovCon), for his efforts to develop military technology solutions and capabilities as well as drive revenue and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for KBR.

This marks his second consecutive Wash100 Award. Bright received his 2020 Wash100 Award for driving company growth for KBR while also helping to push innovation for federal agencies in cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles and other technologies to develop tomorrow’s workforce.

“Byron Bright has been with KBR for over 10 years impressively building up almost $5 billion in revenue and acting as the ‘tip of the spear’ as the KBR organization moves from Energy to GovCon as their majority business segment,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. “We expect Byron’s drive and velocity to ‘take flight’ significantly in the year ahead; Something that Byron knows a lot about as a former Air Force Test Engineer.”

Throughout 2020, KBR secured major contract opportunities with defense and public sector partners. For instance, the company landed a contract with the U.S. Army to supply and install video evidence devices to military vehicles as part of the service branch’s Mobile Federal Law Enforcement Enterprise Technology Service (MFLEETS) program in Jan. 2021.

KBR partnered with Panasonic to integrate the video management technology at 10 Army bases and 100 vehicles. The evidence collection tools, which can be integrated with Microsoft’s Azure Government cloud, will help first responders, the Department of Defense (DOD) and other federal entities while making communities safer, according to Bright.

The Army also tapped KBR to update the Hellfire air-to-ground, precision-guided missile under a $165 million task order in support of the Army’s Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) project office. KBR was tasked to perform research, development, test, evaluation and integration work for TAGM’s weapons portfolio.

“KBR will continue to partner with the Army to develop, field and sustain versatile weapon systems that provide a decisive advantage for the U.S. military and its allies,” said Bright. “We are proud to serve the warfighter through this task order.”

In Feb. 2020, KBR secured a potential $276 million task order to provide assistance for Naval Air Systems Command’s (NAVAIR) logistics and IT systems delivery operations in support of information-related missions around the world.

KBR also secured $140 million in recompete contracts from the U.S. Navy to provide aircraft engineering analysis and unmanned aerial fleet support to NAVAIR. This includes a $76.4 million order to help the command’s F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office conduct systems reliability assessments for fighter and electronic warfare aircraft.

The second order is valued at $63.6 million and covers testing activities for unmanned technologies for the NAVAIR Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Program Office (PMA-266).

“These awards underscore KBR’s ability and commitment to provide the most cutting-edge solutions to advance manned and unmanned aircraft for the U.S. Navy,” according to Bright.

The Navy then awarded KBR a $75 million recompete award to update base infrastructure at installations in Djibouti, Africa on behalf of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT).

"KBR will continue its legacy of delivering trustworthy results and expertise to the U.S. Navy through this award," said Bright. "We are proud to be a part of strengthening these bases for our troops and allies."

With the Department of Defense, KBR also landed an opportunity to help develop multidomain test and development assets for the DOD’s Test Resource Management Center (TRMC) under a $63.9 order.

“KBR is proud of our nearly two decades of [Test and Training Enabling Architecture] support, promoting range interoperability and flexibility for the U.S. military,” said Bright.

In the civilian space, KBR also secured top contract awards to help NASA achieve mission objectives. In January, received a potential $400 million award to support R&D work on intelligent systems for the Ames Research Center in California.

KBR’s Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies (SGT) business unit then received a potential $570.3 million contract to help manage and operate the Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama.

Aside from its contract work, KBR also received NASA recognition for its partnerships with small businesses. In June, KBR received the Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year as part of NASA’s Small Business Industry Awards.

"KBR values its small business partners and recognizes our combined efforts will forge the future of space exploration, scientific discovery and aeronautics research," said Bright. "Pioneering space is a collaborative effort. KBR works with high-performing small businesses to reach for the stars and beyond.”

Executive Mosaic congratulates KBR and Byron Bright on his 2021 Wash100 Award. His contributions to the GovCon industry continue to demonstrate the level of excellence that

