C3.ai Research Consortium Teams up With Shell to Drive Digital Transformation Initiatives; Tom Siebel Quoted

C3.ai has added Shell to the consortium of universities, national laboratories and companies that make up its Digital Transformation Institute , C3.ai reported on Friday. Detlef Hohl , chief scienctist for computation and data science at Shell, will represent the company in the consortium.

“Shell has established clear leadership in new energy, having laid out its ‘Powering Progress’ commitment to accelerate the transition of Shell’s businesses to net zero emissions,” said Tom Siebel , C3.ai founder and CEO. “Shell will be an important partner as DTI accelerates its clean energy and climate initiatives.”

C3.ai’s DTI Industry Partner Program will enable companies to collaborate with DTI researchers and contribute data sets that will be leveraged for research. The partners will also engage with institute researchers and participate in DTI conferences.

“We believe that partnerships between industry, technology companies, and academia are vital to accelerating the impact that AI can have in the energy sector. We are pleased to become a part of the renowned C3DTI and to play our part in accelerating the benefits of artificial intelligence across business, government and society,” said Hohl.

DTI recently released its second call for proposals to fund advanced research projects focused on applying digital transformation and AI to address energy and climate security.