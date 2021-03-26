CACI to Support DARPA’s R&D Effort on Wideband-Secure Tactical Radio Comms

CACI International

CACI International has received a four-year, $11.2 million contract to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop technologies to enable secure radio communications.

CACI will provide research and development support for DARPA’s Wideband Secure and Protected Emitter and Receiver program as part of the completion contract, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

DARPA envisions the WiSPER effort to support the deployment of wideband-secure radio interfaces for next generation radio frequency systems intended for the military's tactical radio equipment.

The agency received eight bids for the cost-plus-fixed-fee award and is obligating $1 million in fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds and $6.9 million in fiscal 2021 RDT&E funds at the time of award.

Eighty-one percent of contract work will take place in Florham Park, New Jersey, and the remaining 19 percent in San Diego, California; and Boston, Massachusetts.

CACI is slated to conclude services by March 2025.