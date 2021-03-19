Unanet

Capella Space, IQT Partner to Support Agencies With Commercial SAR Imagery; Payam Banazadeh Quoted

Jane Edwards March 19, 2021 News, Technology

Capella Space, IQT Partner to Support Agencies With Commercial SAR Imagery; Payam Banazadeh Quoted
Payam Banazadeh Founder and CEO Capella Space

Capella Space and In-Q-Tel have formed a strategic partnership to advance technology development efforts and bring commercial satellite imagery to government agencies.

The announcement of the partnership coincides with the release of first high-resolution synthetic aperture radar images from the company’s Capella-3 and Capella-4 satellites, the company said Thursday.

“With this latest partnership with In-Q-Tel, we look forward to expanding our relationship with its government partners. Our team is proud to provide reliable, high-resolution SAR imagery to give our government a competitive edge and meet their mission-critical objectives,” said Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space.

Capella-3 and Capella-4 launched in January aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter-1 mission.

"In-Q-Tel is excited about the capabilities offered by Capella's newest systems on-orbit, and we look forward to working with the company to help our government partners address their enduring need for reliable and repeatable imagery, despite poor weather, for applications that include disaster relief and environmental land use," said Tom Gillespie, managing partner for investments at IQT.

Banazadeh will be speaking at the Potomac Officers Club's 2021 Industrial Space Defense Summit on March 23. Click here to learn more.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jennifer Granholm Secretary DOE

DOE Opens Research Funding Opportunity for Rare-Earth Mineral Supply Chain; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy plans to invest $30 million to fund research projects that aim to support domestic supply chain of rare-earth elements and minerals used to manufacture clean energy technologies. DOE said Thursday it seeks to invest in studies that will explore the fundamental traits of platinum-group elements and rare-earth minerals.

Cloud email security

Carahsoft to Offer Area 1’s Email Security Products to Government Customers

Carahsoft Technology has entered into an agreement with Area 1 Security to offer the latter's anti-phishing and managed email security products to the government sector. Public sector clients may avail Area 1's products and services through the National Association of State Procurement Officials Valuepoint, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and New Jersey School Boards Association contracts of Carahspft, the company said Thursday.

Knifefish

Navy Receives First Knifefish Undersea Vehicle From General Dynamics

General Dynamics' mission systems business has handed over the U.S. Navy's first Knifefish unmanned underwater vehicle for surface mine countermeasure operations as part of a $44.6 million contract modification awarded in 2019. The Knifefish medium-class mine countermeasure platform is based on the Bluefin-21 undersea vehicle and can launch from a littoral combat ship to function as an off-board sensor across minefields, the company said Thursday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved