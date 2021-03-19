Capella Space, IQT Partner to Support Agencies With Commercial SAR Imagery; Payam Banazadeh Quoted

Payam Banazadeh Founder and CEO Capella Space

Capella Space and In-Q-Tel have formed a strategic partnership to advance technology development efforts and bring commercial satellite imagery to government agencies.

The announcement of the partnership coincides with the release of first high-resolution synthetic aperture radar images from the company’s Capella-3 and Capella-4 satellites, the company said Thursday.

“With this latest partnership with In-Q-Tel, we look forward to expanding our relationship with its government partners. Our team is proud to provide reliable, high-resolution SAR imagery to give our government a competitive edge and meet their mission-critical objectives,” said Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space.

Capella-3 and Capella-4 launched in January aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter-1 mission.

"In-Q-Tel is excited about the capabilities offered by Capella's newest systems on-orbit, and we look forward to working with the company to help our government partners address their enduring need for reliable and repeatable imagery, despite poor weather, for applications that include disaster relief and environmental land use," said Tom Gillespie, managing partner for investments at IQT.

