Carahsoft Brings Proven Optics Financial Management Platform to Public Sector Market

Matthew Nelson March 26, 2021 News

Carahsoft Technology has begun offering Proven Optics' suite of financial management applications to the federal and local government sectors via two contract vehicles managed by NASA and the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

As a master government aggregator, Carahsoft made the offering available in the public sector through the Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and NASPO ValuePoint programs, the company said Thursday.

The suite includes multiple apps designed to help agencies formulate a budget plan on the ServiceNow cloud computing platform, create technology business management cost models and process invoices or chargebacks for information technology service customers.

Proven Optics holds a premier ServiceNow partner designation and aims to help clients manage financial operations with the use of toolsets running on software-as-a-service platforms.

