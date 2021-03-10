Carahsoft Expands List of Providers on Army Contract for IT Products, Services

Carahsoft Technology has added 65 new vendors to its contract with the U.S. Army for computer software and associated hardware deliveries.

The company said Tuesday it now has 128 providers under the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract. ITES-SW2 supports the Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions or CHESS program, which aims to help the federal government augment its enterprise infrastructure.

All U.S. military components and federal agencies may order computer software and related products via CHESS with no additional charge on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity basis.

The contract, which is effective through August 30, 2025, also provides for software maintenance and associated support services.

The 65 new CHESS vendors are: