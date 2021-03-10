Unanet

Carahsoft Expands List of Providers on Army Contract for IT Products, Services

Nichols Martin March 10, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology has added 65 new vendors to its contract with the U.S. Army for computer software and associated hardware deliveries.

The company said Tuesday it now has 128 providers under the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract. ITES-SW2 supports the Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions or CHESS program, which aims to help the federal government augment its enterprise infrastructure.

All U.S. military components and federal agencies may order computer software and related products via CHESS with no additional charge on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity basis.

The contract, which is effective through August 30, 2025, also provides for software maintenance and associated support services.

The 65 new CHESS vendors are:

  • ABBYY
  • Acalvio
  • AccessData
  • AchieveIT Online
  • ADF Solutions
  • Akamai
  • Aqua Security Software
  • Axway
  • BeyondTrust
  • Blinkly
  • Boomi
  • Cellebrite
  • Centrify
  • Chainalysis
  • Collibra
  • Copado
  • CybernetIQ
  • Decision Lens
  • Dell Technologies
  • Denodo
  • DocuSign
  • Exabeam
  • Exiger
  • Expanse
  • FireEye
  • Flexera
  • Forescout Technologies
  • Fortinet
  • HPE
  • HyTrust
  • iBoss
  • Infoblox
  • IT Consulting Partners
  • Ivanti
  • Labelbox
  • Microsoft
  • NetFoundry
  • Netskope
  • Nutanix
  • Okta
  • PacketViper
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Proofpoint
  • Qmulos
  • Qualtrics
  • Radiant Logic
  • Rapid7
  • Recorded Future
  • ReSTNX
  • RSA
  • Rubrik
  • SailPoint
  • Salesforce
  • SAP NS2
  • Saviynt
  • SentinelOne
  • SpiderOak
  • Tableau
  • Titus
  • Trustwave
  • Venafi
  • Veritas
  • Virsec
  • Virtual Instruments
  • Zscaler

Jennifer Felix President

ASRC Federal Subsidiary to Support Vance AF Base Operations Under $457M Contract; Jennifer Felix Quoted

A subsidiary of ASRC Federal will support base operations and maintenance activities at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma under a potential seven-year, $457 million contract with the U.S. Air Force. ASRC Federal Field Services will perform information technology, transportation, communications and fire and emergency services in support of Vance AFB's 71st Flying Training Wing, the company said Tuesday.

SNC

CBP Orders Two Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft From SNC

Sierra Nevada Corp. has secured a $48.3 million contract to provide two more sensors-equipped aircraft that would help U.S. Customs and Border Protection detect and track border security threats. The pair of Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft will support CBP's surveillance across border areas that pose environmental challenges, such as austere weather and terrain obstacles, SNC said Tuesday.

Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace Receives Air Force Contract Modification for Airborne Reconnaissance Pod

Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace subsidiary has secured a contract modification from the U.S. Air Force to deliver an airborne reconnaissance system designed to work in areas with low visibility.

