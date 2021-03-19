Unanet

Carahsoft to Offer Area 1’s Email Security Products to Government Customers

Matthew Nelson March 19, 2021 News

Carahsoft Technology has entered into an agreement with Area 1 Security to offer the latter's anti-phishing and managed email security products to the government sector.

Public sector clients may avail Area 1's products and services through the National Association of State Procurement Officials Valuepoint, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and New Jersey School Boards Association contracts of Carahspft, the company said Thursday.

The cloud-based Horizon tool is designed to actively trace and prevent ransomware, malware and business email compromise attacks.

"Whether the threats are external, internal, vendor-based or from cloud-based tools, phishing is the root cause of 9 out of 10 breaches," said Steve Pataky, chief revenue officer at Area 1.

Founded in 2013, Area 1 is a cybersecurity company based in Redwood City, California, that offers a pay-per-phish pricing model for commercial and government customers.

