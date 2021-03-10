CBP Orders Two Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft From SNC

SNC

Sierra Nevada Corp. has secured a $48.3 million contract to provide two more sensor-equipped aircraft that would help U.S. Customs and Border Protection detect and track border security threats.

The pair of Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft will support CBP's surveillance across border areas that pose environmental challenges, such as austere weather and terrain obstacles, SNC said Tuesday.

The Scorpion aircraft variant is designed to provide surveillance through satellite communications and a system of active and passive sensors.

MEA uses a twin-turboprop propulsion engine, built on SNC’s over 800,000 hours of operational experience and 15 years of integration work with the King Air aircraft.

Work under the contract will take place in Hagerstown, Maryland.

SNC has delivered 21 MEA units as of February.