Citadel Defense, Syzygy Form Partnership for Counter-Drone Tech Development

Matthew Nelson March 10, 2021 News, Technology

Citadel Defense and Syzygy Integration have partnered to introduce a counter-drone application developed for the Department of Defense and other government agencies looking to address unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicle activities.

Titan is a tactical assault kit-based platform capable of being being teleoperated to help warfighters, law enforcement officials and federal government personnel track, classify and neutralize unauthorized drones, Citadel said Tuesday.

The cloud-based C-UAS features cross-agency collaboration and secure messaging capabilities and will utilize a low-collateral effector to safely repel drones in the absence of kinetic effectors.

Citadel Defense develops counter-drone offerings in support of military, homeland security and commercial customers while Syzygy is a communications and engineering company that offers TAK infrastructure, networked sensors, software and cloud development services for situational awareness tools.

