Cloud Services Professional Joshua Cornutt Named CTO at ORock Technologies

March 24, 2021

Joshua Cornutt, an industry veteran with more than 10 years of cloud implementation and virtualization experience, has been appointed as chief technology officer at Reston, Virginia-based hybrid cloud services company ORock Technologies.

ORock said Tuesday Cornutt will oversee the company's product development functions and technology delivery to federal and commercial customers.

The new CTO will also manage ORock’s technology, professional services and engineering operations as part of his role.

Previously, Cornutt held a cloud consultant position at ORock where he helped design and implement the company’s open-source cloud offering, which has been authorized under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

He held similar consultant positions at Zefflin Systems and Red Hat.

Gregory Hrncir, cofounder, president and CEO of ORock, said Cornutt has been contributing to the company's technology implementation efforts over the past three years.

Cornutt is also the founder of cloud and technical consulting company Joscor.

