Cobham to Deliver Jet Trainer Oxygen Concentrators to Navy

Matthew Nelson March 10, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Cobham

Cobham's mission systems business will manufacture and deliver oxygen concentrators for the U.S. Navy's T-45 Goshawk jet trainer fleet under a contract of an undisclosed sum from the Naval Air Systems Command.

Cobham said Tuesday it will deliver two lots of GGU-25, a smart concentrator built to provide optimal amount of oxygen to pilots.

GGU-25 can also monitor and log operational data in real time to help the Navy fix potential physiological flight issues.

Jason Apelquist, senior vice president of business development and strategy at Cobham Mission Systems, said the technology is an updated version of the company's legacy GGU-7 concentrator.

The company modernized its design standards and oxygen concentrators in the past 10 years to ensure real-time monitoring of performance data, according to Apelquist.

