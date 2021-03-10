Unanet

Collins Aerospace Receives Air Force Contract Modification for Airborne Reconnaissance Pod

Matthew Nelson March 10, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Collins Aerospace Receives Air Force Contract Modification for Airborne Reconnaissance Pod
Collins Aerospace

Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace subsidiary has secured a contract modification from the U.S. Air Force to deliver an airborne reconnaissance system designed to work in areas with low visibility.

The MS-110 fast jet reconnaissance pod features wide-area coverage and a multispectral imagery function to trace targets through poor atmospheric and weather conditions, Collins Aerospace said Tuesday.

Aircrews may retask the sensor in real-time to respond to changes during operational scenarios.

The tool can also produce high-resolution images at long and standoff distances and provide intelligence insights via the SCi-Toolset software suite.

Kevin Raftery, vice president and general manager of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and space solutions at Collins Aerospace, said spectral resolution and spatial modalities could enhance users' intelligence gathering capability.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Carahsoft

Carahsoft Expands List of Providers on Army Contract for IT Products, Services

Carahsoft Technology has added 65 new vendors to its contract with the U.S. Army for computer software and associated hardware deliveries. The company said Tuesday it now has 128 providers under the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract. ITES-SW2 supports the Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions or CHESS program, which aims to help the federal government augment its enterprise infrastructure.

Jennifer Felix President

ASRC Federal Subsidiary to Support Vance AF Base Operations Under $457M Contract; Jennifer Felix Quoted

A subsidiary of ASRC Federal will support base operations and maintenance activities at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma under a potential seven-year, $457 million contract with the U.S. Air Force. ASRC Federal Field Services will perform information technology, transportation, communications and fire and emergency services in support of Vance AFB's 71st Flying Training Wing, the company said Tuesday.

SNC

CBP Orders Two Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft From SNC

Sierra Nevada Corp. has secured a $48.3 million contract to provide two more sensors-equipped aircraft that would help U.S. Customs and Border Protection detect and track border security threats. The pair of Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft will support CBP's surveillance across border areas that pose environmental challenges, such as austere weather and terrain obstacles, SNC said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved