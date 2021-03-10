Collins Aerospace Receives Air Force Contract Modification for Airborne Reconnaissance Pod

Collins Aerospace

Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace subsidiary has secured a contract modification from the U.S. Air Force to deliver an airborne reconnaissance system designed to work in areas with low visibility.

The MS-110 fast jet reconnaissance pod features wide-area coverage and a multispectral imagery function to trace targets through poor atmospheric and weather conditions, Collins Aerospace said Tuesday.

Aircrews may retask the sensor in real-time to respond to changes during operational scenarios.

The tool can also produce high-resolution images at long and standoff distances and provide intelligence insights via the SCi-Toolset software suite.

Kevin Raftery, vice president and general manager of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and space solutions at Collins Aerospace, said spectral resolution and spatial modalities could enhance users' intelligence gathering capability.