Collins Aerospace Records Delivery Milestone for THAAD Thrust Vector Actuation System

William McCormick March 26, 2021 News, Technology

Collins Aerospace, a company of Raytheon Technologies, has manufactured the 600th Thrust Vector Actuation (TVA) System for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system.

The company said Thursday the TVA is an all-electric component that has guided all of THAAD's live fire intercept activities so far. The component has also demonstrated capabilities needed for future missile weapon systems, according to Collins Aerospace.

“The TVA plays a substantial role in the flight power and steering direction of the missile – these are critical elements to current and future systems, especially as we see environments becoming more complex to navigate. Our extensive experience in missile actuation is a key differentiator for current and future platforms,” said Kevin Raftery, vice president and general manager of ISR and Space Solutions for Collins Aerospace. 

THAAD is a system developed by Lockheed Martin to defend against short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. It offers endo-and exo-ballistic defense capability and uses a company-made technology for a hit-to-kill approach. 

The Missile Defense Agency, in collaboration with the U.S. Army, demonstrated the missile defense system's ability to destroy a medium-range ballistic missile during a flight test in August 2019.

THAAD is built and integrated by Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. Some of Lockheed's subcontractors are Aerojet, Boeing, Honeywell and BAE Systems

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp, is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. 

