DARPA Seeks AI Methods, Tools for Open Source Code Integrity Protection

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is seeking proposals on artificial intelligence-based architectures and approaches that could help developers ensure the integrity of open source software platforms designed to support Department of Defense infrastructure.

DARPA’s AI Exploration SocialCode program will focus on identifying hybrid methods to protect OSS development and maintenance processes from cyber-social activities that may use social media campigns, coding flaws or misleading bug alerts to disrupt a project, according to a solicitation notice posted on SAM.

The agency noted that potential code integrity protection tools should work to analyze communication artifacts and multimedia operations that would affect OSS developer communities.

Phase 1 of SocialCyber has a $550,000 ceiling value and will center on a nine-month feasibility study to characterize a code’s social history and ownership. The program’s second phase has a total $1 million award value and will aim to develop an OSS situational awareness tool over a nine-month period.

Interested parties can submit proposals through April 6.

The Potomac Officers Club will feature public and private sector leaders during its 3rd Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 30 to offer their insights into the emerging technology.