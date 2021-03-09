Unanet

David Ray Appointed SAIC SVP for Space Business; Michael LaRouche Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman March 9, 2021 M&A Activity, News

Science Applications International Corp. has named David Ray, former president of FLIR Systems' government and defense business, as senior vice president for a newly formed space business organization that aims to support federal civilian, defense and intelligence customers.

SAIC said Tuesday Ray will oversee the delivery of space services to government programs such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s climate simulation initiative and NASA's Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services contract.

His career also includes leadership roles within the legacy Raytheon company's intelligence, information and services, missile systems and space and airborne businesses.

"As we expand, David’s extensive market experience is just what we need to deliver an integrated approach for our customers,” said Michael LaRouche, president of SAIC’s national security and space sector and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Ray said in a blog post that his team plans to apply the company's emerging technology experience to create a positive impact on space architecture development, small satellite integration and common ground systems acquisition programs.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from the U.S. Air Force Academy and master's degree in systems management and strategy from Central Michigan University.

