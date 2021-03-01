Deloitte Selects John Coykendall to Lead Aerospace & Defense Sector; Paul Wellener Quoted

John Coykendall Deloitte

Deloitte has appointed John Coykendall , a principal at its consulting business, to lead the company’s U.S. aerospace and defense (A&D) sector within the U.S. industrial products and construction practice, Deloitte reported on Monday. Coykendall will also lead Deloitte's global aerospace and defense sector, succeeding Robin Lineberger, who will retire in May.

"We are confident John's sector, client and leadership experience will provide an excellent foundation to continue our momentum in the A&D market," said Paul Wellener , Deloitte vice chairman and U.S. industrial products and construction leader.

Coykendall has more than two decades of consulting experience, focusing on global companies with highly-engineered products in the A&D, industrial products and automotive industries. He has led large-scale transformation efforts to help businesses with strategic cost transformation and operations and supply chain initiatives. ​

In his new role, Coykendall will drive the strategic direction of the A&D sector, as well as the go-to-market strategies for Deloitte's businesses, including audit and assurance, consulting, tax and risk and financial advisory services.

Coykendall will support Deloitte's A&D clients across a variety of industries, including aerospace; commercial aircraft; business and general aviation; space and ship building; and defense. "He is well-positioned to help our clients transform amid the multidimensional challenges facing the sector, including and especially recovery from the pandemic," Wellener added.

Prior to his new position, Coykendall was the consulting leader for Deloitte's global industrial products and construction practice.

“I'm honored to take on this leadership role at such a pivotal time in the industry. I look forward to helping our clients, across the sector, navigate the complex and bold moves required to accelerate adoption of industry 4.0 and other generational step-changes that are expected to drive growth and shape the industry of the future," Coykendall said.