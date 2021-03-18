Deloitte Stands Up Government-Focused AI Institute

Deloitte

Deloitte has established an organization to foster research, collaboration, mentorship and talent development for artificial intelligence in the public sector.

The company said Tuesday its new Deloitte AI Institute for Government will work to help the public sector move AI adoption forward through collaborative studies with the state, local and federal government, industry and academia.

DAIIG will serve as the public sector-focused arm under the larger Deloitte AI Institute, which stood up in June last year.

The new institute's initial activities will align with research of Deloitte's Texas-based AI Exploration Lab, the company's public sector AI practice, existing AI communities and engagement with academia in support of interdisciplinary AI studies.

“Deloitte’s AI Institute for Government is focused on efforts to actively help the public sector harness and shape this movement towards blending human and machine capabilities in a way that improves citizen services, promotes economic growth and recovery, and expands human opportunity,” said Ed Van Buren, executive director of DAIIG and principal for Deloitte Consulting.