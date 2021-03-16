Dewberry, Lowe Engineers Partner for SBA’s Mentor-Protege Program

Dewberry

Professional services contractor Dewberry will collaborate with civil engineering and mapping company Lowe Engineers through a mentor-protege relationship under a program run by the Small Business Administration.

Dewberry said Monday it will guide Lowe Engineers, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, across several functions to help the latter position itself to compete for government contracts.

Through the SBA Mentor-Protege Program, smaller vendors get the opportunity to receive business development guidance from experienced federal contractors in areas such as strategic planning, market opportunity search and contract bidding.

The Department of Defense, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Geological Survey, the Federal Emergency Management Agency are among the agencies that Dewberry supports.

Both companies have offered services in the federal market for more than six decades.