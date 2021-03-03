Unanet

DHS S&T Taps Analygence for Financial Services

Matthew Nelson March 3, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Management consulting company Analygence has secured a $20 million contract to provide financial services to the Department of Homeland Security in support of its Science and Technology Directorate.

Analygence said Tuesday it received the contract as a managing member of Ceta, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business joint venture between the company and The Kenjya-Trusant Group.

The win is in line with Analygence's three-year growth strategy to deliver services to business entities and government agencies.

"This program was a key target of design for our organization, and we look forward to supporting S&T finance and budget division for the coming four years and beyond," said Tom Peitler, chief operating officer at Analygence.

DHS recently recognized Analygence with the Small Business Award for the company's efforts in supporting the department's missions.

Analygence offers intelligence, mission support and cyber services to government and commercial clients.

